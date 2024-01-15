4th consignment of relief goods sent

ISLAMABAD: Fourth consignment from Pakistan consisting of 20 tons of medical and food items reached Jordan. According to a report on Sunday, the NDMA, in a post on social media platform X, said that the Pakistan’s Ambassador to Jordan and the Jordanian Chief of Air Staff received the flight for further distribution to the affected people of Gaza.

On 1st Jan 2024, the Pakistan government dispatched the third consignment of relief goods for the people of Gaza that included medicine, surgical/medical items, hygiene kits and dry ration.

Pakistan dispatches 3rd consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

In Nov 2023, the country sent the second consignment of relief goods to the people of occupied Gaza. The second consignment included 89.6 tons goods containing 40 tons of food packs and three tons of food bags from the government of Pakistan, while 10.8 tons of medicines, 26 tons of hygiene and children’s kits were from NGOs in Pakistan.

In Oct 2023, Pakistan dispatched the first consignment of relief aid to war-hit Palestinians. The humanitarian aid included three tons of medicine, 4,000 blankets, and 1,000 winter tents.