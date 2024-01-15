AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-15

4th consignment of relief goods sent

PPI Published January 15, 2024 Updated January 15, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Fourth consignment from Pakistan consisting of 20 tons of medical and food items reached Jordan. According to a report on Sunday, the NDMA, in a post on social media platform X, said that the Pakistan’s Ambassador to Jordan and the Jordanian Chief of Air Staff received the flight for further distribution to the affected people of Gaza.

On 1st Jan 2024, the Pakistan government dispatched the third consignment of relief goods for the people of Gaza that included medicine, surgical/medical items, hygiene kits and dry ration.

Pakistan dispatches 3rd consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

In Nov 2023, the country sent the second consignment of relief goods to the people of occupied Gaza. The second consignment included 89.6 tons goods containing 40 tons of food packs and three tons of food bags from the government of Pakistan, while 10.8 tons of medicines, 26 tons of hygiene and children’s kits were from NGOs in Pakistan.

In Oct 2023, Pakistan dispatched the first consignment of relief aid to war-hit Palestinians. The humanitarian aid included three tons of medicine, 4,000 blankets, and 1,000 winter tents.

Pakistan Israel Israel NDMA Gaza Hamas Hamas relief goods goods consignments rations

Comments

1000 characters

4th consignment of relief goods sent

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

UN says Gaza war ‘staining humanity’

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

Seeking poll postponement: Third resolution lands in Senate

FBR ‘revamp plan’: Will caretakers be able to deal with legislative issues?

WEF moot PM reaches Switzerland

Cut in import bill: Need for promoting cultivation of palm oil plants stressed

Read more stories