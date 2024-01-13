AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
SC reserves verdict on ECP plea against restoration of PTI’s electoral symbol

  • A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Musarrat Hilali is hearing the case
BR Web Desk Published January 13, 2024 Updated January 13, 2024 08:03pm

The Supreme Court on Saturday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) challenging the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order, which reinstated the PTI's “bat” electoral symbol.

Earlier during the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa asked the embattled PTI to present evidence to support its claim that it held intra-party elections.

Political parties will receive election symbols from the ECP today.

A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Musarrat Hilali is hearing the case.

On January 10, the PHC declared as unconstitutional the ECP's decision to revoke the PTI's ‘bat’ electoral symbol and reject its intra-party polls.

The high court directed the ECP to hand the PTI its bat electoral symbol back. It also directed the body to upload the party’s certificate of internal elections on its website.

Later, the ECP approached the apex court, contending that the high court’s decision violated the Constitution and the law.

Background

PTI’s intra-party elections, in which Barrister Gohar was elected as chairman of the party after being nominated by PTI founder and former chairman Imran Khan, were held on December 2 on directives issued by the electoral body.

However, the polls had drawn sharp criticism as estranged PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar announced that he would challenge the entire process.

He had alleged that the PTI had carried out a selection process aimed at throwing out party workers to give the reins to a few lawyers.

PHC’s interim order: PTI moves SC for early hearing of appeal

On December 22, the electoral body nullified the former ruling party’s intra-party elections, for the third time since last year, declaring the PTI ineligible for obtaining its traditional electoral symbol of ‘bat’.

In its verdict, the ECP said, “So keeping in view the clear mandate of Elections Act 2017 - it is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution 2019 and Elections Act 2017, and Election Rules, 2017.

“Therefore, the certificate dated 4th December, 2023, and Form-65 filed by the alleged chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly.

“The provisions of Section 215 of the Election Act 2017 are hereby invoked and PTI is hereby declared ineligible to obtain the election symbol for which they have applied for.”

PTI ECP PHC bat symbol

Comments

Parvez Jan 13, 2024 12:23pm
Our judicial system is not only inconsistent but down right comical at times....a IHC ruling given in 43 minutes overturning a SC ruling given by 7 judges after months of deliberation is acceptable but two judges of the PHC in two separate rulings is being looked at suspiciously. If this is not inconsistent and openly puzzling.... the.what is it ?
KU Jan 13, 2024 01:05pm
The popularity contest has rigged winners, but at the cost of more political uncertainty. Yet, when was the last time that country or people of Pakistan were ever a priority. We have become a joke for the world and an example on, how not to ruin a country!
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Jan 13, 2024 02:27pm
لوہے کو لوہا ہی کاٹتا ہے۔ قاضی فائز صاھب کا پی ٹی آئی کے تمام مقدمات میں فوجی انداز پسند آیا۔
Johnny Walker Jan 13, 2024 03:36pm
Munsif's are scared of boots. Easy to guess that Bat will be dismantled.
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Jan 13, 2024 04:03pm
قاضی فائز جمہوریت کے لئے سب کی طرف سے لڑ رہے ہیں۔ تحریک انصاف پاکستان میں انصاف اور قانون کی بالادستی کی بات کرتی ہے تو اسی پیمانے پر اسکا محاسبہ ہونا چاہئے۔ جو انصاف اور قانون کی بات نہیں کرتے اسے روندتے ہیں تو ان سے گلہ یا محاسبہ کیسا، انہیں اجازت ہے۔
Bk Jan 13, 2024 04:50pm
Boots are hell bent on destroying our country one institution at a time. Think they are the big bosses, while in reality they are boot lickers of Americans and through their tyranny are making Pakistanis people slaves of US and when needed, their hired guns! If people don’t rise to save themselves then their future is very dark!
KU Jan 13, 2024 07:09pm
Flabbergasting and surreal, is how todays proceedings of SC will best be remembered and explained. It should be very clear to everyone that the much mentioned ''fundamental rights'' of citizens are very well preserved in the legal books and constitution, and that's about it. History is in the making, by throwing reality of emotions and wishes of people in the air.
Aslam Tanoli Jan 13, 2024 08:42pm
Qazi is exposed and the whole corrupt system is exposed
