AIRLINK 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
BOP 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.02%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.97%)
FCCL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.94%)
FFBL 30.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.55%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.51%)
HUBC 120.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
MLCF 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.98%)
PAEL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.24%)
PIAA 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.91%)
PIBTL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.23%)
PPL 134.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PRL 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.28%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.83%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 82.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
UNITY 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 54.5 (0.82%)
BR30 24,336 Increased By 188.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 65,093 Increased By 475.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,785 Increased By 205.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan win toss and bowl in first T20 against New Zealand

AFP Published 12 Jan, 2024 11:27am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

AUCKLAND: Pakistan won the toss and their new captain Shaheen Shah Afridi asked New Zealand to bat in the first Twenty20 international in Auckland on Friday.

Experienced seam bowler Shaheen said he based his call on previous matches at Eden Park, which stages the first match of the five-game series.

“It looks a good wicket to me and history tells us that chasing here is very good,” said Shaheen, whose team is coming off a 3-0 Test series loss in Australia.

“It’s not easy – Test cricket to T20 cricket – but I think we’ve prepared hard over the last few days and I think we’re ready to play.”

Legspinner Usama Mir and seamer Abbas Afridi were named to make their T20 debuts.

Shaheen is leading Pakistan for the first time in any format after Babar Azam forfeited the captaincy in the wake of their failure to make last year’s 50-over Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

Team Pakistan eying T20I series win against New Zealand

New Zealand will be led by veteran batter Kane Williamson, who wasn’t involved in December’s home ODI and T20 series against Bangladesh while recovering from a knee injury.

Williamson said New Zealand will use the series to begin their preparations for the T20 World Cup in June.

“The key thing is getting nice and clear on our style against one of the top T20 teams in the world. It’s a great opportunity for us and it starts tonight,” he said.

Spin-bowling allrounder Mitchell Santner was omitted after testing positive for Covid-19.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf

Kane Williamson Shaheen Shah Afridi T20 World Cup Eden Park pakistan vs new zealand T20

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan win toss and bowl in first T20 against New Zealand

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

PSX sees buying spree amid IMF nod, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

‘Bat’ symbol: SC hears ECP plea against PHC verdict

Ex-IMF official pinpoints ‘increasing risks’

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

Aggression widens: US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

Oil prices rise 2% after US, Britain strikes in Yemen

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Read more stories