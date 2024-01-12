AIRLINK 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 280-281 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2024 10:38am

The Pakistani rupee registered additional gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.3% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 280.28, an increase of Re0.83, in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee remained largely flat to settle at 281.11 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the first review of Pakistan’s economic reform programme supported by the IMF’s SBA on Thursday. The Board’s decision allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR 528 million (around $700 million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 1.422 billion (about $1.9 billion).

Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stand at $8.15 billion as of January 5, but are set to get a boost.

Globally, the US dollar held steady against peer currencies on Friday, as investors weighed higher-than-expected US consumer price inflation against market bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates as soon as March.

US consumer prices increased in December as rents maintained their upward trend, edging 0.3% higher for the month and up an annual 3.4%, versus economists’ forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.2% gain and 3.2% rise, respectively.

Still, traders are pricing in a 73.2% chance for the first 25 basis point cut to come in March, with several more cuts to follow, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The dollar index was hovering around 102.26, down from Thursday’s high of 102.76 but well ahead of the five-month low of 100.61 hit in December when traders began to aggressively price in a raft of Fed cuts for this year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose more than 2% on Friday as the United States and Britain carried out strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen in retaliation for attacks by the Iran-backed group on shipping in the Red Sea starting from late last year.

Brent crude futures were up $1.53, or 2%, at $78.94 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading $1.53, or 2.1% higher, at $73.55 at 0337 GMT.

The benchmarks were adding to gains of nearly 1% from the day before, ensuring prices were on track for a second straight weekly rise.

This is an intra-day update

