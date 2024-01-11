Nabi lifts Afghanistan to 158-5 in first India T20

MOHALI: Former captain Mohammad Nabi smashed a quickfire 42 to guide Afghanistan to 158-5 against India in the first of the three T20 internationals on Thursday.

Nabi took stock after Afghanistan slipped to 57-3 in 10 overs as he put on an attacking 68-run stand with Azmatullah Omarzai, who hit 29, on a chilly evening in Mohali.

Rohit Sharma returned to lead the side after over a year’s absence in the T20 format and elected to field first as the teams prepare for the T20 World Cup in June.

Rohit returns to skipper India T20 side against Afghanistan

Skipper Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz put on 50 for the opening wicket before the Indian bowlers hit back with spinner Axar Patel returning figures of 2-23.

Axar, a left-arm spinner, got Gurbaz stumped for 23 and Zadran fell to medium-pace bowler Shivam Dube, who had earlier dropped the skipper on one, on 25.

Rahmat Shah had a forgettable debut after he was bowled by Axar for three but Nabi came in to steady the innings and then launch an attack with Omarzai.

Mukesh Kumar cut short Omarzai’s innings on 29. Nabi smashed three sixes and two fours in his 27-ball knock before falling to Kumar.

Najibullah Zadran, a left-hand batsman, hit an unbeaten 19 as Afghanistan managed 28 runs from the final two overs but India would fancy to get their winning target of 159.

India’s Virat Kohli has missed the opener due to “personal reasons”. Afghanistan spin king Rashid Khan remains out of the series as he recovers from a back surgery.