A 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country on Thursday.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:20pm in the Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan at a depth of 213km.

It had a longitude of 70.63 East and a latitude of 36.16 North, PMD said.

The earthquake was felt in Islamabad, Lahore and its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.