Jan 11, 2024
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee continues to improve against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2024 10:44am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% during the opening hours in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 281, an increase of Re0.13, in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a marginal gain to settle at 281.13 against the US dollar.

Globally, the US dollar was becalmed as traders waited on US inflation data to see whether bets on rate cuts were justified.

The dollar has steadied in early 2024 after sliding through the latter months of 2023 as the Federal Reserve indicated it was finished with rate hikes and traders priced in steep cuts.

While that pricing has moderated slightly, futures still show that market sees 140 basis points (bps) of cuts this year and a 2/3 chance they begin as soon as March - a view that could be challenged if inflation surprises on the high side.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday that it’s still too soon to call for rate cuts as the central bank still has distance to go getting inflation back to 2%.

Core inflation is seen falling to 3.8% year on year for December, its slowest since early 2021.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked higher in Asian trading as markets measured rising tensions in the Middle East against a surprise build in US crude stockpiles that pushed oil benchmarks down about 80 cents in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 20 cents, or 0.28%, to reach $71.57 a barrel by 0202 GMT.

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose 21 cents, or 0.27%, to $77.01 a barrel. US crude inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels in the week ended on Jan. 5 to 432.4 million barrels, the EIA said on Wednesday, against analyst expectations for a 700,000-barrel draw.

This is an intra-day update

