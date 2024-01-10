AIRLINK 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.83%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.07%)
FCCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.04%)
FFBL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.62%)
FFL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HBL 115.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
HUBC 119.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.25%)
MLCF 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
OGDC 123.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.83%)
PAEL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PPL 126.75 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.36%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.88%)
PTC 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
SEARL 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.59%)
SNGP 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.45%)
SSGC 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TELE 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.61%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,588 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 55.1 (0.23%)
KSE100 64,014 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.24%)
KSE30 21,373 Decreased By -82.8 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares subdued as commodity-linked stocks weigh, US inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 02:44pm

European shares slipped on Wednesday, hurt by a decline in basic resources shares, while investors mulled over corporate earnings and geared up for a key US inflation print for clues on the interest rate path.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2% by 8:15 GMT. Basic resources stocks slipped 0.5% to lead declines, tracking weak base metals and precious metal prices as investors exercised caution ahead of a key US inflation print, due Thursday.

On the data front, Norway’s core inflation rate fell below expectations in December, which could help bring forward the central bank’s planned policy easing.

European shares slip, banks amongst top decliners

In corporate news, shares in Italy’s Davide Campari fell 5.4% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the spirits group completed a 1.2 bln euro ($1.3 bln) private placement of shares and bonds to fund French cognac house Courvoisier’s acquisition.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares subdued as commodity-linked stocks weigh, US inflation data in focus

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PHC asks ECP to hand PTI back its bat symbol

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

SC upholds Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in treason case

Oil steadies as Middle East tensions offset economy concerns

Indian AI startup CEO arrested after body of 4-year-old son found in luggage

Babar slides to No.8 in ICC Test rankings for batters

PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Read more stories