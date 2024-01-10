AIRLINK 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
DFML 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.07%)
DGKC 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.18%)
FCCL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
FFBL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.39%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HBL 115.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 120.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.81%)
MLCF 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
OGDC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.62%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 126.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.16%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.88%)
PTC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 56.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.72%)
SNGP 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.45%)
SSGC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,583 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.32%)
BR30 23,672 Increased By 4.5 (0.02%)
KSE100 64,037 Decreased By -133.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 21,389 Decreased By -67.1 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies as Middle East tensions offset economy concerns

Reuters Published January 10, 2024 Updated January 10, 2024 02:56pm

LONDON: Oil steadied on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains, as Middle East supply concerns arising from the Israel-Hamas war and the shutdown of a top Libyan oilfield balanced worries about weak economic growth.

A report from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed a bigger-than-expected drop in crude inventories in the world’s biggest oil consumer, but this was offset by rising supplies of refined products.

Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $77.36 a barrel at 0913 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.09.

“Oil prices continue to trade in an untrustworthy fashion,” said John Evans of oil broker PVM. “It seems that thinking can never wander far from the sick man that is Europe.”

Euro zone growth has been hovering on either size of zero for most of 2023.

It may have been in recession last quarter and prospects remain weak, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

Crude on Tuesday gained about 2% after losses on Monday of more than 3%.

Oil prices climb on ME crisis, Libya outage

On Sunday Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure at its Sharara oilfield, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels per day.

“Oil prices are still hovering in a low range, but investors holding long positions are dominating the market mood at this very moment,” said analysts at Haitong Futures, referring to investors purchasing futures in expectation of rising prices.

More attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi militia in support of the Palestinians on Tuesday and potential disruptions to oil tanker flows in the area also lent support.

After Tuesday’s API report, official US inventory figures from the Department of Energy will be in focus at 1530 GMT to see if they show the same pattern of stock changes.

US Federal Reserve Brent crude Oil International Energy Agency US crude oil US Secretary of State Antony Blinken WTI crude oil US Energy Information Administration’s

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steadies as Middle East tensions offset economy concerns

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PHC asks ECP to hand PTI back its bat symbol

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

SC upholds Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in treason case

Indian AI startup CEO arrested after body of 4-year-old son found in luggage

Babar slides to No.8 in ICC Test rankings for batters

PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Read more stories