AIRLINK 60.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.88%)
BOP 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
FCCL 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.57%)
FFBL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.08%)
FFL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.35%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.47%)
HUBC 120.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.75%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KOSM 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.84%)
MLCF 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
OGDC 124.81 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.1%)
PAEL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.07%)
PPL 128.63 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (2.86%)
PRL 30.08 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.95%)
PTC 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.52%)
SEARL 57.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
SNGP 77.78 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.21%)
SSGC 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.77%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
UNITY 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 47.2 (0.71%)
BR30 23,958 Increased By 291 (1.23%)
KSE100 64,528 Increased By 357.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 21,570 Increased By 114.1 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil climbs a second day after US crude inventories draw down

Reuters Published January 10, 2024 Updated January 10, 2024 12:02pm

TOKYO/SINGAPORE: Oil rose for a second day on Wednesday after an industry report showed a bigger-than-expected drawdown of crude inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest oil user, that bolstered demand sentiment.

Brent crude futures rose 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $77.89 a barrel at 0524 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $72.60 a barrel.

Oil gained about 2% in the previous session on supply concerns after reports of a Libyan supply outage and the continuing regional tensions from the Israel-Gaza war.

However, trading on Monday opened the week down more than 3%. Renewed attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi militia in support of the Palestinians on Tuesday and potential disruptions to oil tanker flows in the area also supported prices.

“Oil prices are still hovering in a low range, but investors holding long position are dominating the market mood at this very moment,” said analysts at Haitong Futures, referring to investors purchasing futures in expectation of rising prices.

The inventory “drawdown last week may be more of a seasonal inventory change, but it helps easing the downward pressure on oil prices,” they said.

US crude oil inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels in the week that ended Jan. 5, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, compared with analysts’ estimates of 700,000 barrels increase in a Reuters poll.

However, gasoline inventories rose by 4.9 million barrels, while distillate inventories gained 6.9 million barrels, more than an estimated increase of 2.5 million barrels and 2.4 million barrels respectively.

Oil prices climb on ME crisis, Libya outage

The data of the EIA, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, is due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

The EIA said on Tuesday expects global liquid fuels consumption to increase 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, compared with 1.9 million bpd growth in 2023.

The growth will be lower because of a weaker Chinese economy, increasing vehicle fleet efficiency, and an end to pandemic recovery-related growth in 2023.

US Federal Reserve Brent crude Oil International Energy Agency US crude oil US Secretary of State Antony Blinken WTI crude oil US Energy Information Administration’s

Comments

1000 characters

Oil climbs a second day after US crude inventories draw down

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process

Bat symbol: PTI withdraws appeal from SC

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

Pakistan Startup Fund launched

30pc taxpayers have obtained ST registration to get sales tax refunds fraudulently?

Weighted average price mechanism: Local, imported urea put in one ‘basket’

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Read more stories