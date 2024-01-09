AIRLINK 60.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.37%)
Medics, patients flee Gaza’s southern hospitals as fighting intensifies: WHO

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024

GENEVA: World Health Organization officials voiced concern on Tuesday about the possible collapse of hospitals in southern Gaza as the conflict intensifies around the city of Khan Younis, with many medical staff and patients fleeing for their lives.

“So what we’re seeing is really worrying around a lot of the hospitals and an intensification of hostilities, very close to the European Gaza hospital,” Sean Casey, WHO Emergency Medical Teams coordinator in Gaza, told a Geneva press briefing by video link.

WHO board to hold emergency session on Gaza health situation

“We are seeing the health system collapse at a very rapid pace,” he added, saying that an estimated 600 patients had fled one facility.

