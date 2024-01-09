AIRLINK 60.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.37%)
BOP 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 77.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.29%)
FFBL 29.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 115.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.28%)
OGDC 122.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.78%)
PAEL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
PIAA 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.62%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
PPL 125.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.91%)
SEARL 57.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.67%)
SNGP 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
SSGC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.29%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.77%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
European stocks wobble at open

AFP Published 09 Jan, 2024 02:14pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets wavered in opening deals on Tuesday as investors shrugged off gains elsewhere.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,710.30 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index fell about 0.1 percent to 7,445.27 points while Frankfurt’s DAX was flat at 16,716.06.

Top equity markets mostly down as Fed rate-cut rally fades

Asian markets enjoyed a much-needed bounce Tuesday after a dour start to the year, with Tokyo notching a three-decade high as traders tracked a rally on Wall Street.

