European stocks wobble at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets wavered in opening deals on Tuesday as investors shrugged off gains elsewhere.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,710.30 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index fell about 0.1 percent to 7,445.27 points while Frankfurt’s DAX was flat at 16,716.06.

Asian markets enjoyed a much-needed bounce Tuesday after a dour start to the year, with Tokyo notching a three-decade high as traders tracked a rally on Wall Street.