AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
BOP 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.69%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 78.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
FFBL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
HBL 115.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
MLCF 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
OGDC 122.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.56%)
PAEL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.4%)
PIAA 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.66%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
PPL 125.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
PRL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
PTC 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.59%)
SEARL 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.49%)
SNGP 76.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.63%)
SSGC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.39%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises $2 as Middle East crisis, inflation in focus

Reuters Published January 9, 2024 Updated January 9, 2024 06:55pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose by more than $2 on Tuesday on tensions in the Middle East and reduced Libyan output, but were yet to fully recovered from steep losses earlier this week.

Brent crude futures rose by $2, or 2.63%, to $78.12 a barrel at 1312 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $2.09, or 2.95%, to $72.86 a barrel.

Tensions in the Middle East and an ongoing supply outage in Libya offered support to prices on Tuesday, analysts said.

Some major shipping firms are still avoiding the Red Sea due to attacks by Yemeni Houthi, which have targeted vessels to show their support for Hamas in its war with Israel.

Oil falls over 3% as Saudi price cuts add to demand concerns

Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd will continue to divert vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, it said on Tuesday.

The Israeli military has said its fight against Hamas will continue through 2024, worrying markets that the conflict could grow into a regional crisis that could disrupt Middle Eastern oil supplies.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli leaders there was still a chance of winning acceptance from their Arab neighbours if they create a path to a viable Palestinian state.

Brent and WTI incurred 3% and 4% losses respectively on Monday, following sharp cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia to its official selling prices (OSP), prompting both supply and demand concerns.

“The question is whether the Saudi move of reducing OSPs to a 27-month low is also a sign of a potential increase in oil supply implying serious discord within OPEC+,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

But Saudi Arabia on Tuesday emphasised its keenness to support efforts aimed at stabilising oil markets.

Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch added that the OSP cut “indicates a weakening of demand for oil in the three most important demand regions.”

German industrial production unexpectedly fell in November according to the federal statistics office, marking a sixth consecutive monthly decline.

Investors are also awaiting U.S. inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group due later.

Core inflation data from the U.S. on Thursday could also offer clues regarding country’s the fight against inflation.

OPEC Brent crude Oil US Secretary of State Antony Blinken WTI crude oil Arab Light crude Gaza war

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises $2 as Middle East crisis, inflation in focus

Toshakhana reference: court indicts Imran and Bushra Bibi

Rupee records 5th consecutive gain, settles at 281.22 against US dollar

Caretaker govt intends to make Pakistani markets accessible to MENA: Dr Ejaz

‘Dubai remains popular segment’: Emirates expects strong growth out of Pakistan

Medics, patients flee Gaza’s remaining hospitals as fighting intensifies: WHO

KSE-100 closes in red after range-bound trading

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil tankers continue Red Sea movements despite Houthi attacks

Discos likely to be put under army’s microscope

Read more stories