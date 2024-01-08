Zimbabwe win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

COLOMBO: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka on Monday in the second one-day international, with more rain threatening in Colombo.

The opener of the three-match series was washed out on Saturday.

Zimbabwe made one change with Joylord Gumbie replacing Takudzwanashe Kaitano.

Sri Lanka named an unchanged side.

The third ODI is scheduled for Thursday and will be followed by a three-match T20 series.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (capt.), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine (capt.), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tapiwa Mufudza

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

TV Umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)