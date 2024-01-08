BAFL 49.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
Zimbabwe win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

AFP Published 08 Jan, 2024 03:01pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka on Monday in the second one-day international, with more rain threatening in Colombo.

The opener of the three-match series was washed out on Saturday.

Zimbabwe made one change with Joylord Gumbie replacing Takudzwanashe Kaitano.

Sri Lanka named an unchanged side.

The third ODI is scheduled for Thursday and will be followed by a three-match T20 series.

Rain washes out Sri Lanka opener against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (capt.), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine (capt.), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tapiwa Mufudza

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

TV Umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

