Jan 08, 2024
Markets

South Korean shares edge lower; focus turns to US inflation data

  • KOSPI fell 2.98 points, or 0.12%, to 2,575.10
Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2024 10:34am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares eased on Monday as investors struggled for direction, with focus on U.S. inflation data due later this week for clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI fell 2.98 points, or 0.12%, to 2,575.10 by 02:24 GMT.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.39% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.45%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.12%.

South Korea’s finance minister said the government would expand the size of a market stabilizing fund from the current 85 trillion won ($64.74 billion), if needed, as risks related to builder Taeyoung Engineering & Construction could increase.

Hyundai Motor shed 0.64% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.75%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 3.17% and up 3.23%, respectively.

South Korean shares fall over 2% amid lower bets of early US rate cuts

Of the total 939 traded issues, 409 shares advanced, while 461 declined.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 19.3 billion won ($14.67 million) on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,313.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13% higher than its previous close.

In offshore trading, the won was flat at 1,313.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,310.8.

The KOSPI has fallen 3.0% so far this year, and gained 2.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The won has lost 2.0% against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 point to 104.75.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.3 basis points to 3.327%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 3.364%.

