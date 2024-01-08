BAFL 49.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Intra-day update: rupee improves further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2024 11:14am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.11% during the opening hours in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:15am, the rupee was hovering at 281.08, an increase of Re0.32, in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee managed to appreciate 0.16% or Re0.46 to settle at 281.40 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

It was the eighth consecutive week that the local unit advanced against the greenback, a momentum aided by the announcement of a staff-level agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

In a key development during the previous week, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $464 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $8.2 billion as of December 29.

Globally, the US dollar was steady on Monday ahead of a key US inflation report later in the week for further clarity on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook, after markets got off to a hesitant start to the year as rate cut bets were pared.

The greenback’s rally was underpinned by a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields as traders tempered their expectations of the pace and scale of Fed cuts this year.

A reading on US inflation due on Thursday could again alter those views, after data on Friday showed US employers hired more workers than expected in December while raising wages at a solid clip, pointing to a still-resilient labour market.

However, a separate survey out the same day showed the U.S. services sector slowed considerably last month, with a measure of employment dropping to the lowest level in nearly 3-1/2 years, painting a mixed picture of the world’s largest economy.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell by more than 1% on Monday on sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in OPEC output, offsetting worries about escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

Brent crude slipped 1.09%, or 86 cents, to $77.90 a barrel by 0344 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed 1.15%, or 85 cents, to $72.96 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

