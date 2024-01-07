BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
ECP secretary Omar Hamid ‘resigns over health issues’

Published January 7, 2024

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Omar Hamid Khan resigned from his post over health issues, sources told Aaj News on Sunday.

The development comes just over a month before the general elections scheduled for February 8.

However, the electoral watchdog in a statement didn’t clarify about his resignation and said that the official was indeed ill and unable to perform his duties.

ECP receives Senate-adopted resolution

“The secretary has been to medical leaves before as well. If his health allows, he will soon resume his role at the ECP,” it said.

In the absence of a secretary, two special secretaries of the commission are running the affairs, the ECP said.

Caretaker info minister Murtaza Solangi also issued a statement regarding the ECP secretary, saying the ECP official was seriously ill. He cautioned the public not to pay attention to any rumours.

It should be noted that Khan was appointed as ECP secretary in July 2021. Before this, he was food secretary. He has also held important positions in the Ministry of Finance and Cabinet Division.

Training of polling staff to continue till 11th

The operational matters of the ECP are fully the responsibility of the secretary.

The ECP secretary also performs the duty of monitoring transfers and appointments in the caretaker setup. The secretary also has to prevent political interference in administrative affairs.

ECP secretary Omar Hamid ‘resigns over health issues’

