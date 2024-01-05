10 minutes of trading: KSE-100 plummets near 64,000 as Senate approves resolution on election-delay

Sudden political uncertainty took a toll on investor sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost nearly 900 points during the second half of trading on Friday.

A range bound session was witnessed during the first-half of the trading session, but news of the Senate approving a resolution seeking delay in the general elections sent stocks plummeting.

Resuming after the mid-session break, the index – between around 2:40pm and 2:50pm – went from a positive 290 points into the negative territory at nearly 900 points.

At 3:03pm. the benchmark index was hovering at 64,048.76 level, still a decrease of 590.39points or 0.91%.

The development comes after the Upper House of Parliament on Friday approved a resolution seeking a delay in the general elections by a majority vote.

The resolution was tabled by Senator Dilawar Khan who cited cold weather and security issues as reasons behind seeking the delay.

The development, which comes just a little over a month before the general elections scheduled for February 8, raised concerns of growing political instability in the South Asian country, which remains engulfed in a myriad of challenges.

This is an intra-day update