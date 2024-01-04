BAFL 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.9%)
Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.8%

BR Web Desk Published January 4, 2024 Updated January 4, 2024 12:18pm

Some selling pressure was seen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index registered a decline of over 500 points during trading on Thursday.

At 12:10pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 64,130.02 level, a decrease of 516.82 points or 0.80%.

Selling was witnessed among some index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCS while automobile assemblers and refinery sectors traded in the green.

On Wednesday, the benchmark KSE-100 settled at 64,646.85, an increase of 297.25 points or 0.46%.

Experts attributed the ongoing selling to profit-taking being carried out by the investors.

The profit-taking comes after the bourse enjoyed a remarkable 2023, with the benchmark KSE-100 index hitting new peaks and emerging as the best-performing asset class in the country, delivering a return of nearly 55% in the 12 months (in rupee terms).

Globally, Asian markets continued their disappointing start to the year Thursday, tracking another loss on Wall Street after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting dampened hopes for an early interest rate cut.

The global rally that characterised the last months of 2023 has petered out at the start of the new year owing to worries the buying may have run a little ahead of itself, leading traders to take a breather.

The selling pressure was enhanced Wednesday when the Fed minutes showed officials expect to keep rates elevated for some time as they want to make sure they have inflation under control.

That dealt a blow to confidence on trading floors, where investors had been betting on a cut as soon as March after the bank’s post-meeting statement last month showed they envisioned three reductions in 2024.

This is an intra-day update

