Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published January 4, 2024 Updated January 4, 2024 10:33am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the opening hours in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:15am, the rupee was hovering at 281.43, an increase of Re0.29, in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a marginal gain to settle at 281.72 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the caretaker government has reportedly prepared a plan to reduce industrial tariff by up to 25% but this requires International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval which was previously denied for the winter package, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Globally, the US dollar edged higher on Thursday as investors reassessed their expectations of the scale of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, with an air of caution hanging over markets after an impressive risk rally last month.

The greenback was on the front foot in early deals in Asia, as trading returned to full swing with Japan back from an extended New Year break.

Minutes of the Fed’s December policy meeting released on Wednesday showed officials were convinced that inflation was coming under control and were concerned about the risks of the central bank’s “overly restrictive” monetary policy on the economy.

However, there was no clear-cut clues on when the Fed could begin easing rates, with policymakers still seeing a need for rates to stay restrictive for some time.

Against a basket of currencies, the greenback rose 0.06% to 102.46, flirting with a three-week peak of 102.73 hit in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in early trade on Thursday, extending the previous day’s sharp gains on concerns about Middle Eastern supply following disruptions at a field in Libya and heightened tension around the Israel-Gaza war.

Brent crude rose 33 cents, or 0.42%, to $78.58 a barrel by 0101 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.55%, to $73.10.

Both benchmarks rose by around 3% to settle higher for the for the first time in five days on Wednesday, with WTI seeing the biggest daily percentage gain since mid-November.

On Wednesday, local protests forced a full shutdown of production at Libya’s Sharara oilfield, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels per day. The field, one of Libya’s largest, has been a frequent target for local and broader political protests.

This is an intra-day update

