Jan 03, 2024
Markets

European stocks waver at open

AFP Published 03 Jan, 2024 01:43pm

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets wavered at the open on Wednesday as dealers eyed Asian losses, with eyes on the release this week of Federal Reserve minutes and US jobs data.

In initial deals, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 7,731.20 points.

European shares kick off new year on dour note

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.1 percent to 7,520.80 points while Frankfurt’s DAX index was almost unchanged at 16,765.91.

Equities had mostly dipped Tuesday, the first trading day of the year, as a global equity rally stumbled on concerns traders had been too optimistic in the final days of 2023.

