Philippines stock exchange resumes trading after more than two-hour halt

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2024 09:44am
Photo: Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday halted trading for more than two hours, a stoppage for which it gave no reason but said it would make further announcements.

The benchmark stock exchange index opened 0.22% lower on Wednesday. But trading were halted after just four minutes.

Trading resumed at 11:56 a.m. Manila time (0356 GMT), and stocks fell 0.36%, its intraday low, by the noon break. Afternoon trades will run from 0500 GMT to 0700 GMT.

In January 2022, the stock exchange cancelled trading for an entire day because of technical problems, with more than a third of market participants unable to establish a connection to the core trading engine.

