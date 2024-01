LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rose at the open Tuesday, the first trading day of the year with investors predicting several cuts to global interest rates in 2024 as inflation cools.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.4 percent to 7,760.26 points, having underperformed rivals last year.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 jumped 0.6 percent to 7,590.11 points and Frankfurt’s DAX index advanced 0.6 percent to 16,853.78.