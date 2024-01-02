BAFL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.79%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.87%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.45%)
DFML 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
DGKC 82.83 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.2%)
FABL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.44%)
FCCL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.76%)
FFL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
GGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
HBL 117.60 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.21%)
HUBC 120.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
OGDC 122.70 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.51%)
PAEL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
PIOC 122.51 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.45%)
PPL 127.00 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (2.7%)
PRL 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 79.76 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.92%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.78%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.51%)
TRG 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.35%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,662 Decreased By -1.4 (-0.02%)
BR30 24,112 Increased By 156.1 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,631 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 21,641 Increased By 24.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil jumps 1.5% in New Year after US forces repel Houthis in Red Sea

Reuters Published January 2, 2024 Updated January 2, 2024 11:33am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices jumped 1.5% in the first session of the New Year, due to potential supply disruptions in the Middle East after a naval clash in the Red Sea, and hopes of strong holiday demand and an economic stimulus in China, the top crude importer.

Brent crude rose $1.20, or 1.5%, to $78.24 a barrel by 0438 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.66 a barrel, up $1, or 1.4%.

A Reuters survey of economists and analysts predicted Brent crude would average $82.56 a barrel this year, slightly higher than the average of $82.17 in 2023.

Analysts forecast that weak global growth would cap demand, but expected geopolitical tensions to provide support.

US helicopters repelled an attack on Sunday by Iran-backed Houthi on a Maersk container vessel in the Red Sea, sinking three Houthi ships and killing 10 militants, escalating risks of the Israel-Gaza war becoming a wider regional conflict.

“The oil price may be affected by the escalation of the situation in the Red Sea over the weekend and the peak demand season during China’s Spring Festival,” Leon Li, a Shanghai-based CMC Markets analyst said, referring to the Lunar New Year holiday set for early February.

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6mn bpd by 2026

Li added that the forecast Chinese holiday demand was also raising expectations for a price rebound in January.

A wider conflict could close crucial waterways for the transportation of oil supplies such as the Red Sea and the Straits of Hormuz in the Gulf.

After the naval battle, an Iranian warship sailed into the Red Sea, Iranian media reported on Monday.

At least four tankers transporting diesel and jet fuel from the Middle East and India to Europe are sailing around Africa to avoid the Red Sea, ship tracking data show.

In China, investors’ expectations for fresh stimulus measures rose after manufacturing activity in December shrank for a third month, government data showed on Sunday.

A stimulus could provide a fillip to economic growth, potentially boosting oil demand in the world’s second-largest oil consuming nation, and also lend support to prices.

OPEC Houthis Oil crude Red Sea WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil jumps 1.5% in New Year after US forces repel Houthis in Red Sea

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

PM says govt-private cooperation a must for economic growth

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2024

NTDC supports conversion of Lalpir, Pakgen to Thar coal

Read more stories