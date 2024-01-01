BAFL 49.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.64%)
Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning

Reuters Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 01:00pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit central Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate.

A tsunami around 1 metre high struck parts of the coast along the Sea of Japan with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.

7.2 earthquake hits Alaskan peninsula: USGS

A spokesperson for Kansai Electric Power said there were currently no abnormalities at its nuclear power plants but the company was monitoring the situation closely.

A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

