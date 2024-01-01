BAFL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.69%)
PSX kicks off 2024 with a bang, KSE-100 index up over 1,500 points

BR Web Desk Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 11:02am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off 2024 with a bang, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index jumped over 1,500 points during the early part of the trading session on Monday.

At 11am, the benchmark index was hovering at 63,980.11 level, an increase of 1,529.07 points or 2.45%.

In the first 30 minutes of trading the stock market was up 1,600 points, as the KSE-100 index crossed the 64,000 level.

The increase comes on the back of interest in index-heavy oil and gas sector with shares such as OGDC, PPL, PSO, SNGP among others rallying over 5-7%.

Buying was also witnessed in other index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks among others.

At close on Friday, bulls had also ensured stocks closed 2023 on a high as the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended the final trading session of the year in the green, settling at 62,451.04 level, an increase of 398.81 points or 0.64%.

In 2023, the KSE-100 index gained nearly 55% (USD return of nearly 24%).

In a key development, the government decided to keep petroleum product prices unchanged for the fortnight ending January 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) provisionally collected a record Rs 4,468 billion during the first six months (July-December) 2023-24 against the assigned target of Rs 4,425 billion during this period, reflecting an increase of Rs 43 billion.

According to the revenue collection data released by the FBR on Sunday, the FBR created history by collecting Rs 1,021 billion in December 2023 and after adjusting refunds of Rs 38 billion issued during the month, reached net collection of Rs 984 billion.

This is an intra-day update

