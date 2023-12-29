BAFL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 29, 2023 Updated December 29, 2023 11:01am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.18% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:15am, the rupee was hovering at 281.43, an increase of Re0.50, in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee had registered a marginal gain to settle at 281.93 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) witnessed a significant increase of $852 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.75 billion as of December 22, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $12.85 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.1 billion.

The SBP attributed the surge in the reserves to official government inflows.

Internationally, the US dollar looked set on Friday to end 2023 with a loss, reversing two straight years of gains, dragged by market expectations that the US Federal Reserve could begin easing rates as early as next March.

The greenback stayed broadly on the back foot on the last trading day of the year, with currency moves subdued amid a holiday lull leading up to the New Year.

Since the Fed launched its aggressive rate-hike cycle in early 2022, expectations of how far US rates would have to rise have been a huge driver of the dollar for the most part of the past two years.

Against a basket of currencies, the greenback fell 0.02% to 101.18, languishing near a five-month trough of 100.61 hit in the previous session.

The dollar index was on track to lose more than 2% for the month and roughly 2.2% for the year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, are set to end 2023 about 10% lower, the first annual decline in two years, after geopolitical concerns, production cuts and global measures to rein in inflation triggered wild fluctuations in prices.

Brent crude futures were up 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $77.33 a barrel at 0126 GMT on Friday, the last trading day of 2023, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 11 cents higher at $71.88 a barrel in early Asian trade.

At these levels, both benchmarks are on track to close at the lowest year-end levels since 2020, when the pandemic battered demand and sent prices nosediving.

This is an intra-day update

Yasir Dec 29, 2023 10:59am
good move.
