Tokyo shares open higher

AFP Published 29 Dec, 2023 09:50am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, the final trading day of the year, as investors expected further gains in 2024 while cheering overnight rises on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.25 percent, or 84.35 points, to 33,623.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.48 percent, or 11.41 points, to 2,373.43.

Investors have lacked major trading cues, and many have stayed away from participating in the year-end season.

After concluding this year’s trading on Friday, Tokyo’s markets will reopen on Thursday, January 4.

The major indices did not have a clear sense of direction, said Nomura Securities.

Investors in Tokyo will be closely monitoring international news during the New Year holiday week, including trading in New York and the US Congress’ efforts to avoid a government shutdown, the brokerage house said.

For the time being, however, Tokyo players “cannot seem to find any meaningful clues” to move the market, Nomura said.

Tokyo shares close lower

Exporter shares generally gained, following gains in New York. Semiconductor shares were under pressure after the Nasdaq slipped, Nomura said.

“The market could spend all day on position adjustment. Good or bad, huge moves are unlikely for today,” Nomura added.

Looking ahead, Nomura said further gains were likely, expecting the Nikkei index to stand around 38,000 in a year.

The dollar stood at 141.58 yen, slightly higher from 141.41 yen in New York.

Among major shares, Sony Group was up 0.41 percent to 13,430 yen. Toyota rose 1.41 percent to 2,592 yen.

Nintendo jumped 2.93 percent to 7,342 yen on rumours that the company may produce a new game console in the near future.

Among semiconductor shares, Tokyo Electron fell 0.69 percent to 25,290 yen and Advantest lost 1.02 percent to 4,748 yen.

Tokyo stocks

