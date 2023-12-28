Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:15am, the rupee was hovering at 282.02, an increase of Re0.18, in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a marginal gain to settle at 282.20 against the US dollar.

In a related development, the Ministry of Finance stated that the challenge of higher markup payments persists, while emphasising both revenue enhancement and prudent expenditure control.

Globally, the US dollar nursed steep losses on Thursday and was headed for a yearly decline after two years of strong gains as expectations of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve next year grip markets.

With the year coming to a close, thin liquidity and limited moves are expected until the New Year.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, fell to a fresh five month low of 100.81. The index fell 0.5% on Wednesday and is on course for a 2.6% decline this year, snapping two straight years of strong gains.

Investor focus remains on the timing of the interest rate cuts from the Fed, with markets pricing in a 89% chance of a cut in March 2024, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Futures imply as much as 158 basis points of Fed easing next year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in early Asian trade on Thursday as persistent fears over escalating tensions in the Middle East outweighed easing concerns about transport disruptions as some global shipping firms said they were returning to the Red Sea route.

Brent crude futures climbed 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.85 a barrel by 0133 GMT. US WTI crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.3%, at $74.35 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update