BAFL 48.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.94%)
BIPL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (8.84%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.28%)
DFML 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
DGKC 76.00 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (4.02%)
FABL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.7%)
FCCL 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.89%)
FFL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.29%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
HBL 111.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1%)
HUBC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.24%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.11%)
OGDC 110.40 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.18%)
PAEL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
PIOC 114.31 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.16%)
PPL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 29.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.19%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 71.78 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.66%)
SSGC 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.53%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (7.31%)
TRG 80.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
UNITY 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 gains over 3% as investors cherry-pick holdings

  • Largely across-the-board buying seen at PSX
BR Web Desk Published December 28, 2023 Updated December 28, 2023 02:01pm

Investors continued their buying run at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index jumped over 3% during trading on Thursday.

At 2pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,728.38 level, an increase of 1,864.76 points or 3.06%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas marketing companies, oil and gas exploration companies, power generation and property traded in the green.

At close on Wednesday, the Pakistani equities market had also staged a recovery as the benchmark index registered an increase of nearly 3% to settle at 60,863.62 level, an increase of 1,692.64 points or 2.86%.

Experts said value hunters are in action leading to across the board buying. Moreover, fresh liquidity is being injected as the market enters a new month, they said.

Globally, the Asian shares touched five-month highs on Thursday as market wagers on ever-more aggressive rate cuts extended a huge rally in US stocks and bonds, but also left plenty of scope for disappointment next year.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has also gained 10% in two months and added another 0.3% on Thursday to its highest since August.

Japan’s Nikkei was off 0.4% as a rebound in the yen has kept its gains for December to a minimum.

Chinese shares have generally missed out on the global cheer as foreign investors shun the country, worried about economy’s faltering recovery and tensions with the United States.

This is an intra-day update

PSX Equities Most stock markets Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters
Arif Dec 28, 2023 03:55pm
Thursday and Friday clearing is on same day , that is 2nd January. Therefore in reality Thursday and Friday are same so don’t blow the trumpet till Friday trading is over .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 gains over 3% as investors cherry-pick holdings

Court sends Shah Mahmood Qureshi on 14-day judicial remand

Cipher case: IHC halts Imran Khan’s trial

Israeli aggression in Gaza add to heavy Palestinian toll

PBC urges govt to lower power tariffs

Oil prices stabilise as Red Sea transport disruptions ease

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Bangladesh garment factories fire workers after protests, unions say

Marsh’s 96 leads Australia fightback after Pakistan blitz

Exporters likely to get DLTL worth Rs37.306bn

Read more stories