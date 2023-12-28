BAFL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.13%)
BIPL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.3%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
DFML 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.37%)
DGKC 76.11 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.17%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.75%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.78%)
FFL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
GGL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
HBL 111.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.18%)
HUBC 119.90 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.45%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.79%)
KEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.9%)
OGDC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.27%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
PIOC 115.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.95%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.66%)
PRL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 72.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.82%)
SSGC 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.54%)
TPLP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 81.94 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.32%)
UNITY 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
BR100 6,384 Increased By 124.4 (1.99%)
BR30 22,748 Increased By 515.3 (2.32%)
KSE100 62,153 Increased By 1289.8 (2.12%)
KSE30 20,728 Increased By 449.3 (2.22%)
Markets

KSE-100 gains 2% as investors cherry-pick holdings

BR Web Desk Published December 28, 2023 Updated December 28, 2023 11:37am

Investors continued their buying run at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index jumped over 2% points during trading on Thursday.

At 11:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,113.95 level, an increase of 1,250.33 points or 2.05%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas marketing companies, oil and gas exploration companies, power generation and property traded in the green.

At close on Wednesday, the Pakistani equities market staged a recovery as the benchmark index registered an increase of nearly 3% to settle at 60,863.62 level, an increase of 1,692.64 points or 2.86%.

Experts said value hunters are in action leading to across the board buying. Moreover, fresh liquidity is being injected as the market enters a new month, they said.

Globally, the Asian shares touched five-month highs on Thursday as market wagers on ever-more aggressive rate cuts extended a huge rally in US stocks and bonds, but also left plenty of scope for disappointment next year.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has also gained 10% in two months and added another 0.3% on Thursday to its highest since August.

Japan’s Nikkei was off 0.4% as a rebound in the yen has kept its gains for December to a minimum.

Chinese shares have generally missed out on the global cheer as foreign investors shun the country, worried about economy’s faltering recovery and tensions with the United States.

This is an intra-day update

PSX Equities Most stock markets Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

