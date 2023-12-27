Rahul hits century and takes catch for India against South Africa

CENTURION: KL Rahul completed a century and held a catch behind the stumps for India on the second morning of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

South Africa were 49 for one at lunch in reply to India’s first innings total of 245.

Rahul made 101 - his eighth Test century and his second in successive matches in Centurion - before he was last man out after a 137-ball innings which included 14 fours and four sixes.

India added 37 runs to their overnight total of 208 for eight after rain delayed the start of play by 25 minutes.

Rabada takes five wickets but Rahul keeps Indian hopes alive

Overnight batsman Mohammed Siraj (5) helped Rahul add 47 runs for the ninth wicket as South Africa’s bowlers struggled to wrap up the innings despite favourable bowling conditions under an overcast sky.

Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah bowled with tight control at the start of South Africa’s innings and Siraj had Aiden Markram caught behind by Rahul for five in the fourth over.

But Dean Elgar (29 not out) and Tony de Zorzi (12 not out) survived until lunch.

Brief scores at lunch:

India 245 in 67.4 overs (V. Kohli 38, S. Iyer 31, K. Rahul 101; K. Rabada 5-59, N. Burger 3-50).

South Africa 49-1 in 16 overs

Match situation: South Africa trail by 196 runs with nine wickets remaining India are all out for 245 in the first innings.

Toss: South Africa