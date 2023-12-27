BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.26%)
New Zealand labour to 134-9 against Bangladesh in first T20

AFP Published December 27, 2023 Updated December 27, 2023 01:49pm
NAPIER: Bangladesh’s seamers ran riot as New Zealand laboured to 134-9 in the opening game of their three-match Twenty20 series on Wednesday in Napier.

Asked to bat by Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, the hosts lost three wickets for just one run before James Neesham offered resistance by hitting 48.

Having dismissed New Zealand for 98 in Saturday’s third one-day international in losing the series 2-1, the Bangladesh bowlers picked up where they left off as Mahedi Hasan bowled Tim Seifert in the opening over.

New Zealand down Bangladesh in second ODI despite Sarkar’s superb innings

Shoriful Islam was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with 3-26, including having Finn Allen caught and Glenn Phillips trapped lbw in consecutive balls.

Daryl Mitchell hit consecutive fours before falling for 14 to leave New Zealand 20-4.

Mark Chapman hit 19 off as many balls before being caught with the score on 50-5.

Captain Mitchell Santner and Neesham put on 41 before Soumya Sarkar made his second catch to dismiss Santner, having also caught Allen in the slips.

Neesham fell two runs short of his fifty, holing out at deep cover point, and Tim Southee was caught on eight.

Adam Milne hit a towering six off the final ball to finish 16 not out.

