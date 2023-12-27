BAFL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.04%)
Bangladesh win toss, bowl in opening New Zealand T20

AFP Published 27 Dec, 2023 12:18pm
NAPIER: Bangladesh won the toss and put hosts New Zealand into bat in the opening game of their three-match Twenty20 international series on Wednesday in Napier.

New Zealand suffered a nine-wicket defeat to Bangladesh on Saturday in the final one-day international on the same ground, but took the three-match series 2-1.

New Zealand named Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Test captain Tim Southee in a strengthened side.

Mitchell Santner captains the Black Caps with white ball skipper Kane Williamson rested ahead of home Test series against South Africa and Australia.

New Zealand down Bangladesh in second ODI despite Sarkar’s superb innings

The second and third Twenty20 in ternationals will be played at Mount Maunganui on Friday and Sunday.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (capt), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

