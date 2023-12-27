BAFL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.04%)
BIPL 19.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.57%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.3%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.97%)
DGKC 70.49 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (4.12%)
FABL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.35%)
FCCL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
FFL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.62%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
HUBC 111.49 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.48%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.76%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.53%)
MLCF 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.41%)
OGDC 105.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
PAEL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.87%)
PIOC 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.65%)
PPL 108.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.66%)
PRL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.27%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.95%)
SNGP 69.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.4%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.53%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.24%)
TRG 78.37 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.35%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.41%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.99%)
BR100 6,110 Increased By 64.5 (1.07%)
BR30 21,614 Increased By 301.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 59,786 Increased By 615.4 (1.04%)
KSE30 19,915 Increased By 190.2 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Aquaman,’ ‘Color Purple’ notch notable weekends at North American boxoffice

AFP Published December 27, 2023 Updated December 27, 2023 11:49am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

LOS ANGELES: “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” starring Jason Momoa as a sea-dwelling superhero, splashed to the top of the three-day Christmas weekend boxoffice despite muted ticket sales for the DC Extended Universe offering, industry watchers reported Tuesday.

The film took in $38.3 million in its debut weekend in the United States and Canada for the Friday-through-Monday period, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The DC comics sequel follows the king of Atlantis as he splits his time between the depths of the sea and the surface world, combining forces with his half-brother and former enemy as turmoil and climate change threatens the underwater realm.

Warner Bros.’ fantasy musical “Wonka,” starring Timothee Chalamet as a younger version of Roald Dahl’s famous chocolatier Willy Wonka – a character first played by Gene Wilder and then Johnny Depp – placed second for $28.4 million.

The new musical version of “The Color Purple,” which only debuted on Christmas Monday, meanwhile landed in third with $18.2 million in sales – the biggest Christmas Day opening since “Sherlock Holmes” in 2009.

The new reimagining is based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel by Alice Walker that then became a beloved movie before landing on Broadway as a musical.

‘Parasite’ actor Lee found dead amid drug accusations

It follows the struggles and triumphs of a young Black woman in rural Georgia in the early 20th century.

The movie rounds out Warner Bros.’ standing in the top three spots and stars Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R. and Colman Domingo, among others.

In fourth was animated comedy “Migration” about a family of mallard ducks out on adventure as they fly from New England to Jamaica, which earned $17.5 million in its debut weekend.

And rom-com “Anyone But You” debuted in fith with $8.1 million.

Rounding out the top 10 this holiday weekend were:

“The Iron Claw” ($6.8 million)

“Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire” ($6.7 million)

“The Boys in the Boat” ($5.7 million) (Monday/Christmas Day debut)

“Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ($4.1 million)

“Dunki” ($3.7 million)

Christmas Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom The Color Purple North American boxoffice

Comments

1000 characters

‘Aquaman,’ ‘Color Purple’ notch notable weekends at North American boxoffice

KSE-100 posts some recovery, inches close to 60,000 with 1.2% gain

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Adiala Jail

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

The Organic Meat Company Limited to expand production facilities

Oil steady as market monitors Red Sea developments

Australia take control of second Test as Pakistan flounder

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Read more stories