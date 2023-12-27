KSE-100 posts some recovery, inches close to 60,000 with 1.2% gain

Value investors marked their return to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index registered an increase of nearly 1.2% during intra-day trading.

At 11:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 59,889.29 level, an increase of 718.32 points or 1.2%. It hit an intra-day high of 60,029.58.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas marketing companies, oil and gas exploration companies, property and refineries traded in the green.

The positive sentiment comes a day after heavy selling was seen at the bourse as the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled at 59,171 level on Tuesday, a decrease of 4.11% or 2,534 points, the highest day-to-day fall in terms of points in KSE-100 history.

The benchmark index has declined by nearly 10% from its peak of 66,427 achieved on December 12, just two weeks ago, conveying the volatility seen at the PSX in recent weeks.

An analyst said the market is expected to post a recovery.

“The stock valuations remain attractive, while economic fundamentals remain intact,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“As the market enters a new month, fresh liquidity injection is expected to enter the bourse,” she added.

Another expert, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the KSE-100 Index had gained faster than what fundamentals dictated so a ‘correction’ was expected.

“A lot hinges on foreign exchange inflows and whether Pakistan can attract investment in its state-owned companies, and if it can resolve power sector woes,” the analyst told Business Recorder. “Without these investment flows, the PSX will continue to see a volatile ride.”

This is an intra-day update