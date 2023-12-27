BAFL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.04%)
Half of Russia’s 2023 oil and petroleum exports went to China

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2023 10:57am

Half of Russia’s oil and petroleum exports in 2023 will have gone to China while India’s share has risen in two years to 40%, Russia’s state news agencies cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying in remarks published on Wednesday.

“The main partners in the current situation are China, whose share has grown to approximately 45-50%, and, of course, India,” said Novak, who is in charge of Russia’s energy sector.

“Earlier, there basically were no supplies to India; in two years, the total share of supplies to India has come to 40%.”

Russian oil sold to India at 30% above Western price cap

Novak added that Europe’s share in Russia’s crude exports has fallen to about 4-5% from about 40-45%.

