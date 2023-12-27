Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:15am, the rupee was hovering at 282.13, an increase of Re0.24, in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had registered a marginal gain to settle at 282.37 against the US dollar.

In a related development, the cumulative borrowing by the federal and provincial governments for budgetary support from the domestic banking system rose by 200% during this fiscal year (FY24) so far.

Internationally, the US dollar remained under pressure on Wednesday, while the euro flirted with a four-month peak, as expectations that the Federal Reserve would soon cut interest rates took hold in the market, with thin year-end flows keeping movements limited.

With traders out for holidays globally until the New Year, the curtailed week is likely to see muted volumes.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 101.54, just shy of the five-month low of 101.42 it touched last week. The index is on course for a 1.9% drop in 2023 after two straight years of strong gains on the back of the Fed hiking rates to battle inflation.

The recent weakness in the dollar has been a result of the markets anticipating rate cuts from the Fed next year denting the appeal of the greenback.

Markets are now pricing in a 79% chance of a rate cut starting in March 2024, according to CME FedWatch tool, with as much as 153 basis points of cuts priced in for next year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Wednesday as investors monitored Red Sea developments, with some major shippers resuming passage through the area despite continued attacks and broader Middle East tensions.

Brent crude futures dipped 5 cents, or 0.1%, at $81.02 a barrel by 0415 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude edged down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $75.45 a barrel

