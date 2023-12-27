BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
BIPL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (12.08%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (11.74%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.41%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.34%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.45%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.05%)
HBL 110.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUBC 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.33%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.31%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.95%)
PAEL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.6%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8%)
PIOC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.11%)
PPL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.01%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.85%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.92%)
SNGP 70.57 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.63%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
TRG 80.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (4.98%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil edges lower as investors watch for Red Sea developments

Reuters Published December 27, 2023 Updated December 27, 2023 05:20pm

LONDON: Oil prices fell slightly on Wednesday, eating into the previous day’s gains as investors monitored developments in the Red Sea.

Brent crude futures were down 53 cents, or 0.65%, at $80.54 a barrel by 1141 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 62 cents, or 0.82%, to $74.95.

Prices could be down on the day on Wednesday because of investor profit-taking after a strong rally on Tuesday, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Both benchmarks settled more than 2% higher in the previous session as fresh attacks on ships in the Red Sea prompted fears of shipping disruption, with further price support from hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts that could boost economic growth and fuel demand.

Despite the attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, large shipping companies such as Maersk and France’s CMA CGM were resuming passage through the Red Sea after the deployment of a multinational task force to the region.

Oil jumps on ME strife, US rate cut hopes

The prospect of a prolonged Israeli military campaign in Gaza also remains a major driver of market sentiment.

Israeli forces pummelled central Gaza by land, sea and air on Wednesday after Israel’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told reporters on Tuesday that the Gaza war would go on “for many months”.

Elsewhere, oil loadings at the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk were suspended because of a storm on Wednesday, sources told Reuters.

But crude exports from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal near the port have already resumed, Kazakhstan’s energy ministry said.

U.S. crude stocks were expected to have fallen by 2.6 million barrels last week while distillate and gasoline inventories were likely expected to have risen, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration are expected on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, a day later than normal for both reports because of the Christmas holiday.

Crude Oil Oil WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil edges lower as investors watch for Red Sea developments

KSE-100 posts recovery, powers past 60,000 with nearly 2.9% gain

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Adiala Jail

Inter-bank: rupee sees 11th consecutive gain against US dollar

Israel attacks central Gaza, kills dozens more Palestinians

Pakistan successfully test fires Fateh-II weapons system

The Organic Meat Company Limited to expand production facilities

Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for Pakistan-bound Red Sea container ship attack

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Australia take control of second Test as Pakistan flounder

Read more stories