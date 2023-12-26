BAFL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.78%)
Ukraine carries out air assault on Crimea’s port of Feodosia

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 10:18am
File Photo
File Photo

Ukraine carried out an air attack on Feodosia in Crimea, Ukraine’s air force commander said on Tuesday, after the Russian-installed governor of the Crimea said that the assault sparked a fire in the town’s port area.

The commander of Ukraine’s air force, Mykola Oleshchuk, said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing evidence, that the attack destroyed a major Russian Navy vessel, the landing Novocherkask ship.

“And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller! Thanks to the Air Force pilots and everyone involved for the filigree work!” said Oleshchuk.

The report could not be independently verified and there was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both Russia and Ukraine have often exaggerated the losses they claim to have inflicted upon each other in the 22-month long war, while underestimated their own casualty and equipment losses.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, said only that the Ukrainian attack resulted in a fire in the town’s port area that was promptly contained.

Russia, Ukraine report six civilians killed in attacks on Kherson, Horlivka

“All relevant emergency services are on site,” Aksyonov said on the Telegram. “Residents of several houses will be evacuated.”

Footage posted on several Russian news outlets on Telegram showed powerful explosions and fires over a port area.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in a broadly condemned move in 2014.

Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Sergei Aksyonov Mykola Oleshchuk Crimea's port Feodosia

