BAFL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.78%)
BIPL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
BOP 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.92%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.27%)
DFML 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.89%)
DGKC 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.11%)
FABL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.81%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.11%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.92%)
GGL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.19%)
HBL 110.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.5%)
HUBC 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.32%)
KEL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
MLCF 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.77%)
OGDC 110.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.69%)
PAEL 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.82%)
PIOC 108.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.68%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.81 (-3.25%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-6.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 70.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-3%)
SSGC 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.2%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.04%)
TRG 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.98%)
UNITY 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
BR100 6,177 Decreased By -160.1 (-2.53%)
BR30 22,058 Decreased By -836.4 (-3.65%)
KSE100 60,396 Decreased By -1309.4 (-2.12%)
KSE30 20,105 Decreased By -457 (-2.22%)
Selling pressure persists: KSE-100 loses over 1,500 points

BR Web Desk Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 10:50am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bearish sentiments prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost nearly 1,500 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 10:45am, the benchmark KSE-100 was hovering at 60,185.34 level, a loss of 1,519.75 points or 2.46%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas marketing companies, oil and gas exploration companies, refineries and pharmaceutical traded in the red.

At close on Friday, volatility persisted at the bourse amid some rise in political uncertainty as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost nearly 1,000 points to settle at 61,705.09

Experts say the selling pressure comes on account of correction after the Pakistani market showed impressive growth in recent weeks, pushing the index to record high levels of over 66,000.

In a key development, the Sindh High Court (SHC) suspended the SRO 1588(I)/2023 of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) which has imposed a 40% additional tax on windfall income of banks.

Despite the recent losses, Pakistan equities performed exceptionally well and provided hefty gains of 53% outperforming other major asset classes during calendar year 2023.

Investment in US dollar, Naya Pakistan US$ Certificate under Roshan Digital Account (RDA), gold, and T-bills also remained attractive investment avenues for local investors, experts said.

Globally, Asian stocks traded tentatively on Tuesday as investors were still digesting data released on Friday that showed US prices fell in November for the first time in more than 3-1/2 years, underscoring the economy’s durability.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.18% higher, on course for a 1.6% gain this year. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.07% but remains the best-performing Asian stock market with a 27% gain for the year.

Trading is likely to be thin on the day after Christmas with several markets, including those in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong closed for the Boxing Day holiday.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Economy PSX KSE 100 index KSE100 index PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters
Haq Dec 26, 2023 10:44am
Stock exchanges are gambling dens.... Modern way of looting & legal theft. Thanks to the borrowed (rotten) western systems & white collar criminals
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

