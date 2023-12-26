BAFL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.59%)
KSE-100 plummets below 60,000 as heavy selling continues

  • Loses over 3% in intra-day trading with index-heavy stocks taking a beating
BR Web Desk Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 12:46pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Heavy selling was seen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost over 1,900 points during trading on Tuesday, falling below the 60,000 level.

At 12:45pm, the benchmark KSE-100 was hovering at 59,799.66 level, a loss of 1905.43 points or 3.1%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas marketing companies, oil and gas exploration companies, refineries and pharmaceutical traded in the red.

Additionally, unconfirmed reports that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has ruled out ‘non-cash adjustments’ as a way of clearing circular debt stock irked sentiment.

Business Recorder could not verify the reports.

CEO of brokerage house Topline Securities, Mohammed Sohail, said the KSE-100 Index is seeing a fast, but much-needed correction after a non-stop rally.

“High Leveraged position with year end affecting market trends,” he added in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

At close on Friday, volatility had also persisted at the bourse amid some rise in political uncertainty as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost nearly 1,000 points to settle at 61,705.09

Experts say the recent selling pressure comes on account of correction after the Pakistani market showed impressive growth in recent weeks, pushing the index to record high levels of over 66,000.

In a key development, the Sindh High Court (SHC) also suspended the SRO 1588(I)/2023 of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) which has imposed a 40% additional tax on windfall income of banks.

Despite the recent losses, Pakistan equities have performed exceptionally well and provided hefty gains of 53% outperforming other major asset classes during calendar year 2023.

Investment in US dollar, Naya Pakistan US$ Certificate under Roshan Digital Account (RDA), gold, and T-bills also remained attractive investment avenues for local investors, experts said.

Globally, Asian stocks traded tentatively on Tuesday as investors were still digesting data released on Friday that showed US prices fell in November for the first time in more than 3-1/2 years, underscoring the economy’s durability.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.18% higher, on course for a 1.6% gain this year. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.07% but remains the best-performing Asian stock market with a 27% gain for the year.

Trading is likely to be thin on the day after Christmas with several markets, including those in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong closed for the Boxing Day holiday.

This is an intra-day update

Haq Dec 26, 2023 10:44am
Stock exchanges are gambling dens.... Modern way of looting & legal theft. Thanks to the borrowed (rotten) western systems & white collar criminals
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arif Dec 26, 2023 11:55am
Pump and dump ….this is how PSX operates under the guidance of its management and SECP . Since greed has no end people will keep loosing their hard earned money .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

