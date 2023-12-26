BAFL 46.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
BIPL 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.95%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-9.47%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.19%)
DFML 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.4%)
DGKC 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.11%)
FABL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.92%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.33%)
FFL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.76%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.42%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.28%)
HUBC 112.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.88%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-9.34%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.25%)
OGDC 107.89 Decreased By ▼ -5.36 (-4.73%)
PAEL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-6.25%)
PIBTL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.4%)
PIOC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.28%)
PPL 109.85 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-6.43%)
PRL 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-7.61%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.93%)
SNGP 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-4.37%)
SSGC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-7%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-7.14%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.06%)
TRG 79.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-3.31%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.26%)
BR100 6,145 Decreased By -192.7 (-3.04%)
BR30 21,774 Decreased By -1120.6 (-4.89%)
KSE100 60,073 Decreased By -1632.4 (-2.65%)
KSE30 20,004 Decreased By -558.3 (-2.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil nudges higher as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut

Reuters Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 01:00pm

SINGAPORE: Oil prices nudged higher on Tuesday as investors focused on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and optimism the US Federal Reserve would soon start cutting interest rates, lifting global economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.33 a barrel by 0732 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.72 a barrel, up 16 cents, or 0.2%.

Trade is thin as some markets are still closed for the Boxing Day public holiday.

Expectations of interest rate cuts and conflict in the Red Sea have led to a recent rebound in oil prices, although Maersk’s announcement of the resumption of shipping routes through the waterway has alleviated supply concerns to a certain extent, CMC Market analyst Leon Li said.

Both benchmarks notched gains of about 3% last week after Houthi attacks on ships disrupted global shipping and trade, adding to tensions in the Middle East as the Israel-Gaza conflict waged on.

Denmark’s Maersk said on Sunday it was preparing to resume shipping operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, citing the deployment of a US-led military operation designed to ensure the safety of commerce in the area.

Shipping firms had suspended the passage of vessels through the Red Sea that connects with the Suez Canal, which handles about 12% of world trade, and imposed surcharges for re-routing ships.

Oil prices fall ahead of long holidays

Separately, Iran denied on Monday a US claim that a drone launched from Iran had struck a chemical tanker in the Indian ocean.

The Pentagon said at the weekend that the Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned and Netherlands-operated Chem Pluto ship was hit 200 nautical miles (370 km) off the coast of India.

Oil prices were also buoyed by expectations the Fed would cut interest rates next year after US data released on Friday showed by some key measures that inflation was now at or below the central bank’s 2% target.

Lower interest rates cut consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

US Federal Reserve Oil prices Houthi crude oil imports Suez Canal WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil nudges higher as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut

Open market exchange rate calculation: Mechanism finds favour with ECAP

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

Habib Sugar Mills Limited says will buy back 15mn shares

Labuschagne immovable as Australia frustrate Pakistan in 2nd Test

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

ECP releases data of total candidates

Read more stories