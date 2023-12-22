BAFL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.54%)
BIPL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.91%)
BOP 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.59%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.47%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.25%)
FABL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.95%)
FCCL 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.1%)
FFL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.34%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-3.75%)
HUBC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.66%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-4.03%)
OGDC 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.96%)
PAEL 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.47%)
PIOC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.68%)
PPL 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-4.79%)
PRL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.23%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 72.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.18%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
TPLP 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
TRG 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.84%)
UNITY 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 down over 1,100 points as political temperature rises

BR Web Desk Published December 22, 2023 Updated December 22, 2023 04:28pm

Bears returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid some rise in political uncertainty as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 1,100 points during the second half of the trading session on Friday.

At 4:25pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 61,601.37 level, a decline of 1,092.19 points or 1.74%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas marketing companies, oil and gas exploration companies, refineries and pharmaceutical traded in the red.

At close on Thursday, the benchmark index had closed a volatile session on a positive note as late-session buying helped the index settle with an overall gain of 246 points to settle at 62,693.57.

Experts said that the negative sentiments were led by a rise in volatility on the political front after the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday approved former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail in the cypher case.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justices Athar Minallah and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, announced the verdict.

The duo has been granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million each. Imran and Qureshi are currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

Globally, stocks were poised to eke out gains for the final full trading week of the year on Friday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan went up 0.3% in early trade.

For the week the index is very marginally higher. Banking shares helped Japan’s Nikkei rise 0.2%. The euro poked above $1.10.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange Gulf stock markets Imran Khan PSX KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 down over 1,100 points as political temperature rises

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Open market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

ECP extends deadline for filing nomination papers for general elections

PTI’s concerns on not having level playing field seem valid: SC

UN Security Council aims to vote Friday to boost aid to Gaza

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil extends weekly gains, up 1% as Red Sea tension persists

India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion

Textile group: Jul-Nov exports decline 6.5pc to $6.88bn YoY

Read more stories