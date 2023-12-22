KSE-100 down over 1,100 points as political temperature rises

Bears returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid some rise in political uncertainty as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 1,100 points during the second half of the trading session on Friday.

At 4:25pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 61,601.37 level, a decline of 1,092.19 points or 1.74%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas marketing companies, oil and gas exploration companies, refineries and pharmaceutical traded in the red.

At close on Thursday, the benchmark index had closed a volatile session on a positive note as late-session buying helped the index settle with an overall gain of 246 points to settle at 62,693.57.

Experts said that the negative sentiments were led by a rise in volatility on the political front after the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday approved former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail in the cypher case.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justices Athar Minallah and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, announced the verdict.

The duo has been granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million each. Imran and Qureshi are currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

Globally, stocks were poised to eke out gains for the final full trading week of the year on Friday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan went up 0.3% in early trade.

For the week the index is very marginally higher. Banking shares helped Japan’s Nikkei rise 0.2%. The euro poked above $1.10.

This is an intra-day update