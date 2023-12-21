BAFL 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.8%)
Social media platform X back after global outage

  • Over 47,000 US users face access issues with X and X Pro
Reuters Published December 21, 2023
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Social media platform X and X Pro were restored after suffering outages globally early Thursday.

According to Downdetector.com, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said “Welcome to X!” Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said “Waiting for posts.”

Over 47,000 US users faced access issues with X and X Pro, according to Downdetector data.

The problem with X? Meta, Microsoft, hundreds more own trademarks to new Twitter name

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

Users in Pakistan also reported facing disruption in accessing the social media platform.

