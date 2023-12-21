Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.13% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 11:05am, the rupee was hovering at 282.53, an increase of Re0.37, in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 282.9 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the government raised a historic Rs397 billion ($1.4 billion) in Wednesday’s local currency bond auction.

Surpassing all expectations, this marked the highest borrowing in years in one auction, reflecting market interest despite December ending.

The investors’ substantial participation underscores their confidence in long-term bonds, driven by anticipation of an early 2024 rate cut. The government leveraged this opportunity, opting for long-term borrowing, effectively reducing rollover risks and minimising reliance on short-term funding in the future.

Globally, the US dollar found a footing on Thursday as a sudden end to a strong rally for US stocks had investors looking for safety.

Elsewhere heavy selling in the final hour of equities trade on Wall Street sent a ripple of risk-aversion through markets, lifting what had been an under-pressure greenback from lows.

Currency markets’ next focus is on Friday’s release of the US core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index which is forecast by analysts to rise 0.2% in November with the annual inflation rate slowing to its lowest since 2021 at 3.3%.

Analysts suspect the balance of risk is on the downside and the slowdown in inflation means the Fed will have to ease policy just to stop real rates from rising.

The dollar index, down 1% for the year so far, was steady at 102.37 in early Asia trade on Thursday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday and were on track to snap a three-day winning streak, as concerns over low demand following a surprise US crude inventory build outweighed jitters over global trade disruptions due to tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.48 a barrel by 0303 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74 a barrel, also down 22 cents or 0.3%.

This is an intra-day update