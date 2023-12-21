BAFL 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.8%)
BIPL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.39%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.71%)
DFML 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
DGKC 74.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.84%)
FABL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
HBL 117.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.02%)
HUBC 117.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.14%)
KEL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.65%)
OGDC 115.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.88%)
PAEL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.59%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
PIOC 111.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 121.82 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
PRL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.45%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.81%)
SSGC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.61%)
TELE 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.02%)
TRG 86.69 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.62%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 6,418 Increased By 7.6 (0.12%)
BR30 23,392 Increased By 114.5 (0.49%)
KSE100 62,406 Decreased By -42 (-0.07%)
KSE30 20,836 Decreased By -57.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 282-283 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2023 11:10am

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.13% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 11:05am, the rupee was hovering at 282.53, an increase of Re0.37, in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 282.9 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the government raised a historic Rs397 billion ($1.4 billion) in Wednesday’s local currency bond auction.

Surpassing all expectations, this marked the highest borrowing in years in one auction, reflecting market interest despite December ending.

The investors’ substantial participation underscores their confidence in long-term bonds, driven by anticipation of an early 2024 rate cut. The government leveraged this opportunity, opting for long-term borrowing, effectively reducing rollover risks and minimising reliance on short-term funding in the future.

Globally, the US dollar found a footing on Thursday as a sudden end to a strong rally for US stocks had investors looking for safety.

Elsewhere heavy selling in the final hour of equities trade on Wall Street sent a ripple of risk-aversion through markets, lifting what had been an under-pressure greenback from lows.

Currency markets’ next focus is on Friday’s release of the US core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index which is forecast by analysts to rise 0.2% in November with the annual inflation rate slowing to its lowest since 2021 at 3.3%.

Analysts suspect the balance of risk is on the downside and the slowdown in inflation means the Fed will have to ease policy just to stop real rates from rising.

The dollar index, down 1% for the year so far, was steady at 102.37 in early Asia trade on Thursday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday and were on track to snap a three-day winning streak, as concerns over low demand following a surprise US crude inventory build outweighed jitters over global trade disruptions due to tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.48 a barrel by 0303 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74 a barrel, also down 22 cents or 0.3%.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank currency rates Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolution stalled

Social media platform X back after global outage

KSE-100 recovers after over 1% decline

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia Test series

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Read more stories