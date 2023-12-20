BAFL 48.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.25%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.41%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.19%)
DGKC 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-3.78%)
FABL 31.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.82%)
FCCL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 118.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (11.55%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.07%)
MLCF 38.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
OGDC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.71%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.59%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
PIOC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.29%)
PPL 121.20 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.49%)
PRL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 74.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
SSGC 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7.05%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 86.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.39%)
UNITY 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.65%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Correction continues: KSE-100 Index sheds nearly 600 points during trading

  • Investors were waiting to sell their shares which they believe were overpriced, says one analyst
BR Web Desk Published December 20, 2023 Updated December 20, 2023 02:55pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained in the correction phase on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost nearly 600 points during trading.

At 2:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,249.09 level, a decrease of 583.94 or 0.93%. Earlier, the index hit an intra-day low of 61,082.50, down over 1,750 points.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas explorations companies, OMCs and pharmaceuticals trading in the red zone.

At close on Tuesday, the benchmark index had lost nearly 4% to settle at 62,833.03, a decrease of 2,371.64 points on account of correction that most analysts say was expected.

The ongoing correction comes after the Pakistani market showed impressive growth in recent weeks, as the index climbed to record high levels of over 66,000 level.

“The profit-taking was overdue as the market had seen a remarkable run lately,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder. “Investors were waiting to sell their shares which they believe were overpriced,” she added.

The market expert said that share financing has also crossed 30% which is causing markets to fall.

It is pertinent to mention that the KSE-100 Index has seen a massive bullish run this year, gaining nearly 60%.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Economy Gulf stock markets PSX KSE 100 Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

1000 characters
Xaplin Dec 20, 2023 02:14pm
Another day in sattah!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahzad dominic Dec 20, 2023 02:37pm
How many days more fall down psx 100 proximity
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dr.fahad Dec 20, 2023 03:36pm
@Xaplin, Don't get jealous, jealousy is bad for health
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Correction continues: KSE-100 Index sheds nearly 600 points during trading

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee uchanged against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

Pakistan believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries: COAS

Colorado court blocks Trump from presidential primary ballot

New austerity steps await govt nod

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

Read more stories