Correction continues: KSE-100 Index sheds nearly 600 points during trading

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained in the correction phase on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost nearly 600 points during trading.

At 2:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,249.09 level, a decrease of 583.94 or 0.93%. Earlier, the index hit an intra-day low of 61,082.50, down over 1,750 points.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas explorations companies, OMCs and pharmaceuticals trading in the red zone.

At close on Tuesday, the benchmark index had lost nearly 4% to settle at 62,833.03, a decrease of 2,371.64 points on account of correction that most analysts say was expected.

The ongoing correction comes after the Pakistani market showed impressive growth in recent weeks, as the index climbed to record high levels of over 66,000 level.

“The profit-taking was overdue as the market had seen a remarkable run lately,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder. “Investors were waiting to sell their shares which they believe were overpriced,” she added.

The market expert said that share financing has also crossed 30% which is causing markets to fall.

It is pertinent to mention that the KSE-100 Index has seen a massive bullish run this year, gaining nearly 60%.

