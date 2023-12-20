European equity markets advance at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened higher Wednesday with London boosted by news of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in UK inflation.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rallied 1.5 percent to 7,750.85 points, as official data showed that British inflation slowed in November to the lowest level in more than two years.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent to 7,596.62 points and Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.2 percent to 16,781.41.