BAFL 47.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-3.76%)
BIPL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.99%)
BOP 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-7.13%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.26%)
DFML 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.48%)
DGKC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-6.12%)
FABL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.31%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.21%)
FFL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.84%)
HUBC 115.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.08%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.93%)
KEL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.63%)
MLCF 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.24%)
OGDC 113.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-7.3%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-8.32%)
PIOC 111.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.98%)
PPL 116.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.67%)
PRL 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.07%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.17%)
SNGP 70.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-4.66%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.6%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.69%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.47%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-6.37%)
UNITY 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.28%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-14.12%)
BR100 6,265 Decreased By -193.5 (-3%)
BR30 22,604 Decreased By -752.5 (-3.22%)
KSE100 61,347 Decreased By -1486.2 (-2.37%)
KSE30 20,513 Decreased By -488.8 (-2.33%)
Dec 20, 2023
European equity markets advance at open

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2023 01:37pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened higher Wednesday with London boosted by news of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in UK inflation.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rallied 1.5 percent to 7,750.85 points, as official data showed that British inflation slowed in November to the lowest level in more than two years.

Top equity markets mostly down as Fed rate-cut rally fades

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent to 7,596.62 points and Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.2 percent to 16,781.41.

FTSE 100 index Europe stock markets

