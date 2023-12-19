BAFL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
South Africa bowl in second one-day international

AFP Published 19 Dec, 2023 04:36pm

GQEBERHA: South Africa won the toss and sent India in to bat in the second one-day international at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

India won the first match by eight wickets in Johannesburg on Sunday.

India made one enforced change. New one-day cap Rinku Singh replaced top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer, who has joined the country’s Test squad ahead of a two-Test series starting in Centurion on December 26.

South Africa brought in fast bowlers Lizaad Williams and left-armer Beuran Hendricks in place of all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

India’s Shami ruled out of South Africa Tests, Chahar unavailable for ODIs

Hendricks was added to the squad on Tuesday morning when Phehlukwayo and back-up fast bowler Ottniel Baartman were both ruled out because of side strains.

South African captain Aiden Markram said he hoped his team would be able to make use of a fresh pitch.

“We also want to challenge ourselves chasing,” he said.

Indian captain KL Rahul said the tourists had put their comprehensive win in the first game behind them.

“Credit to the bowlers for what they did but we spoke about moving on and focusing on today’s game.”

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks

India: KL Rahul (captain, wkt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Umpires: Bongani Jele (RSA), Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

