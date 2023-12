LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened flat Tuesday amid uncertainty over the timing of interest-rate cuts from major central banks.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was almost unchanged at 7,615.03 points, as investors awaited British inflation data due Wednesday.

Top equity markets mostly down as Fed rate-cut rally fades

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index was stable at 7,570.56 points and Frankfurt’s DAX edged up 0.1 percent to 16,669.80.